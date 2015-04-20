APRIL 20 Mediatel SA :

* Said on Sunday that it submitted a motion to the Warsaw Stock Exchange to have its shares suspended from April 27 to May 11 due to consolidation process

* Plans to set the reference date for May 4

* 654,243,230 shares of the company with the nominal value of 0.20 zloty will be consolidated on 5 to 1 ratio

* After the consolidation company's share capital will comprise of 130,848,646 shares with nominal value of 1 zloty each Source text for Eikon:

