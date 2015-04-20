April 20Pro Kapital Grupp AS :

* Said on Friday that FY 2014 profit for the period in audited annual report and interim report of fourth quarter 2014 (21.2 million euros and 22.4 million euros respectively) differs by 1.1 million euros ($1.19 million)

* Said the difference comes from the amount of currency exchange differences from Latvian subsidiaries recorded in preceding periods

* As Latvia joined Eurozone on Jan. 1, 2014 the exchange differences are considered realized and are written off into costs

* In the interim report the costs of exchange differences were recorded in comprehensive income statement through retained earnings, the auditors have advised to record those losses of exchange difference through income statement for the period

* This adjustment increased financial costs, but did not reflect on the company's balance sheet, the value of assets and owners' equity remains the same

