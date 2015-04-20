April 20 Edison SA :

* Said on Saturday that on April 13 Powszechne Towarzystwo Inwestycyjne SA (PTI) sold 877,000 of the company's shares

* The shares represent 60.42 pct stake in Edison

* PTI currently does not own any shares in the company

* Montag Sp. z o.o. acquired the shares and gained the controlling stake of 60.42 pct in the company

