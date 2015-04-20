April 20 Kampa SA :

* Said on Saturday that it signed an agreement to sell 3,460,000 of the company's shares to Advantum 1 Sp. z o.o. for 150,000 zlotys ($40,200)

* Advantum 1 is a unit of Advantum Investments, a consulting and investment firm

* Signed a letter of intent with Advantum 1 to cooperate on Kampa's new strategy

($1 = 3.7286 zlotys)