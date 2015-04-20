April 20 Pierrel SpA :

* Said on Friday that it announces new consolidated results

* FY 2014 negative EBITDA of 5.9 million euros ($6.36 million) versus negative EBITDA of 9.4 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 net loss of 13.6 million euros versus loss of 13.0 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 revenue 32.6 million euros versus 29.6 million euros year ago

* Completes capital increase with all 4,916,279 shares subscribed for the total value of 3,441,395.30 euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9277 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)