PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 27
March 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
** Volkswagen shares off 1.4 pct and near day's lows as early comments from Shanghai auto show point to slowing demand for the auto industry in China
** BMW holds gains and is up 1 pct but is also off the highest levels of the day
** Chinese car market growth to half in 2015, German auto association VDA says at Shanghai Auto Show
** Bernstein notes that growth for international brands has weakened significantly and Chinese brands are taking market share leading to price cuts from international brands
** Brokers notes Shanghai Volkswagen and Ford having cut prices by 5-10 pct in recent weeks
** Autos sector has been biggest beneficiary of ECB QE - sector up 29.4 pct YTD, best performer in Europe
** Trader notes weekly MACD sell signal forming in BMW, sector also showing signs of weakening. Charts: link.reuters.com/paw54w, link.reuters.com/qaw54w
