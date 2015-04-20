Apr 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 29,2030

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 98.843

Reoffer yield 0.455 pct

Spread Minus 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps,equivalent to 24.4 bps

Over the January 2030 DBR

Payment Date April 29,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP(B&D), BofAML & GSI

Ratings Aaa (stable)(Moody's), AAA (stable)(S&P) &

AAA (stable) (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A14J2Q6

