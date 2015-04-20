BRIEF-BOC Aviation FY net profit after tax was US$418 million
* FY net profit after tax was US$418 million, an increase of 22 pct over 2015
Apr 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 29,2030
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 98.843
Reoffer yield 0.455 pct
Spread Minus 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps,equivalent to 24.4 bps
Over the January 2030 DBR
Payment Date April 29,2015
Lead Manager(s) BNPP(B&D), BofAML & GSI
Ratings Aaa (stable)(Moody's), AAA (stable)(S&P) &
AAA (stable) (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A14J2Q6
