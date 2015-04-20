BRIEF-BOC Aviation FY net profit after tax was US$418 million
* FY net profit after tax was US$418 million, an increase of 22 pct over 2015
April 20 Gruppa LSR OJSC :
* Says decides to reorganize its subsidiary LSR. Nedvizhimost Severo-Zapad by merging it with Avtokombalt, Baltstroykomplekt and Lenstroyrekonstruktsiya
Source text: bit.ly/1J2JK9o
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net profit after tax was US$418 million, an increase of 22 pct over 2015
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: