Apr 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Nationwide Building Society

Guarantor Nationwide Covered Bonds Llp

Issue Amount 750 million sterling

Maturity Date April 27, 2018

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 20bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date April 27, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CITI, Nomura,RBC & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)