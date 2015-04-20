BRIEF-Animoca Brands Corp signs publishing agreement
* Signed a publishing agreement with Tokyo-listed Japanese game developer and publisher Colopl, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 20 Promotora de Informaciones SA :
* Reports Q1 EBITDA 55.8 million euros ($60.0 million) versus 37.6 million euros year on year
* Q1 net profit 8.7 million euros versus loss 47.6 million euros year on year
* Q1 operating revenue 336.4 million euros versus 337.5 million euros year on year
* Q1 advertising revenue 105.8 million euros versus 100.9 million euros year on year
* Total net debt at end of Q1 2.4 billion euros versus 2.6 billion euros at end Dec. 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9295 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signed a publishing agreement with Tokyo-listed Japanese game developer and publisher Colopl, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To raise up to $5.5 million comprising A$3.5 million placement to institutional and sophisticated investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: