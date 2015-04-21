April 21 TEO LT AB :

* Q1 total revenue of 49.9 million euros ($53.51 million) up 1.8 percent over the total revenue of 49.1 million euros year ago

* Q1 profit for period of 8.5 million euros, a decrease by 7.7 percent over the profit of 9.2 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA eased by 1.3 percent and amounted to 18.8 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/1yN1PFb

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9325 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)