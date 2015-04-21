April 21 Informa Plc
* Sees academic publishing division (not group) growing at
or ahead of market in full-year
* First quarter trading update
* Current trading: full-year expectations maintained, as
group makes progress in Q1
* 2014-2017 growth acceleration plan: investment programme
underway
* Academic publishing: underlying trends robust; medical
journals integration on schedule
* Business intelligence: focus on customer and subscription
management through 2014-2017 growth acceleration plan helping to
improve stability and build momentum
* Remain confident of meeting expectations for full- year
* As part of our measures to improve informa's operational
fitness, we are continuing to put significant focus on cash
control and working capital management
* Underlying growth in Q1 was positive, excluding planned
movement of events between quarters and impact of non-annual
events such as 1PEX, which took place in Q1 2014
* Without adjusting for these scheduling changes, group
organic revenue growth was -0.5 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: