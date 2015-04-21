Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 21update software AG :
* Announced on Monday it now expects Q1 EBIT margin of -25 pct to -30 pct
* Said preliminary Q1 total revenue amounted to 6.2 million euros versus 7.9 million euros in Q4 2014
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order