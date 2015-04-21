LONDON, April 21 Three-month interbank lending rates in the euro area fell below zero for the first time on Tuesday, as excess cash from the European Central Bank's money-printing scheme weighed on the benchmark.

Three Month Euribor rates fixed at -0.001 percent on Tuesday, according to traders.

Overnight money market rates are already well below zero, but strategists said worries about Greece's cash crunch had slowed the fall in longer-term rates.

The slow move below zero "is down to Greece and the risks associated with Grexit," said Benjamin Schroeder, rate strategist at Commerzbank.

"I don't think it changes much in terms of how banks lend to each other." (Writing by John Geddie, reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)