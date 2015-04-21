LAUSANE, Switzerland, April 21 The chairman of
China's COFCO said the company is considering listing its
agricultural assets together with those of its joint ventures
Nidera and Noble Agri within three to five years.
"I think (the IPO time) is when we manage better the
(combined) company and achieve proper earnings and then
shareholders agree. That would take us three to five years,"
COFCO chairman Ning Gaoning said on Tuesday on the sidelines of
the FT Commodities Global Summit.
He said the plan would be to list all of COFCO's, Noble's,
and Nidera's agricultural assets together.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli and Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing
by Louise Heavens)