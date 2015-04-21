April 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 1, 2019
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 101.597
Spread 19 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct 2019 UKT
Payment Date May 7, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
HSBC, RBC CM & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 2.5 billion euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0881488430
