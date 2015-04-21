Apr 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank
(NEDWBK)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 29,2030
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 98.996
Reoffer yield 0.57 pct
Spread Minus 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps,equivalent to 35.1 bps
Over the 6.25 pct January 2030 DBR
Payment Date April 27,2015
Lead Manager(s) DZ BANK, HSBC (B&D) & NORD
Ratings Aaa (stable)(Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Netherlands Law
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP program
ISIN XS1224445202
