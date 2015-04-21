Apr 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ASB Finance Ltd London
(ASB Finance)
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date May 01,2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 50 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 50 basis points
Payment Date May 01,2015
Lead Manager(s) CBA, HSBC & Nomura
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)& AA-(S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1224597648
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)