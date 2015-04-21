HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 22 at 8:50 P.M. EDT/March 23 0050 GMT
March 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
April 21GAZ-Tek :
* FY 2014 loss for period of 3.78 billion roubles ($70.72 million) versus loss 2.91 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 income from main activities 726.8 million roubles versus 522.1 million roubles year ago
* FY 2014 gross profit 724.7 million roubles versus 531.4 million roubles year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1Dy6SF2
Further company coverage:
($1 = 53.4500 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* American Homes 4 Rent announces pricing of public offering of common shares