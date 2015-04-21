Apr 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Noor Bank PJSC (Noor Bank)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date May 28,2020
Coupon 2.788 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 2.788 pct
Spread 130 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date April 28,2015
Lead Manager(s) CITI, DIB & SIB
Ratings A-(Fitch)
Listing Nasdaq Dubai
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law Sharia,UAE, DIFC & English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1224417847
