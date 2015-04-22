April 22 Ulusoy Un Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :

* Said on Tuesday decided to sell property to Deniz Finansal Kiralama for 24 million lira ($8.95 million) and leaseback the property

* Said to complete transaction in May

