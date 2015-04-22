(Corrects company name in headline to IGD from IDG.)

April 22 Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione Societa di Investimento Immobiliare Quotata SpA (IGD) :

* Said on Tuesday it issued, as part of its previously announced on April 8 bond exchange offer, an overall principal amount equal to 162 million euros ($173.87 million) in New Notes

* Paid to all noteholders whose existing notes have been accepted for exchange a cash consideration payment and an accrued interest payment for an overall principal amount equal to 15,454,849.00 euros

* New Notes admitted on April 21 to trading on the regulated market of the Irish Stock Exchange

