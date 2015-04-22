(Corrects company name in headline to IGD from IDG.)
April 22 Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione
Societa di Investimento Immobiliare Quotata SpA (IGD) :
* Said on Tuesday it issued, as part of its previously
announced on April 8 bond exchange offer, an overall principal
amount equal to 162 million euros ($173.87 million) in New Notes
* Paid to all noteholders whose existing notes have been
accepted for exchange a cash consideration payment and an
accrued interest payment for an overall principal amount equal
to 15,454,849.00 euros
* New Notes admitted on April 21 to trading on the regulated
market of the Irish Stock Exchange
