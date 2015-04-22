April 22 Pilab SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it allotted 321,500 series H shares to 14 investors for 0.1 zloty per share (motivational program) and 207,000 series I shares to 16 investors for 29 zlotys ($8) per share

* The reduction rate was on average 63 pct for series I share

($1 = 3.7147 zlotys)