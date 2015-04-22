UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 22 Bringwell publ AB
* Q1 EBITDA loss 5.2 million Swedish crowns ($600,200) versus profit 11.8 million crowns year ago
* Q1 total revenue 106.7 million crowns versus 150.6 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6637 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.