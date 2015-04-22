BRIEF-GGP CEO Sandeep Mathrani's FY 2016 compensation $12.75 mln vs $39.25 mln in FY 2015
* Ceo sandeep mathrani's fy 2016 total compensation was $12.75 million versus $39.25 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
April 22 Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S :
* Q1 loan losses 14.2 million Danish crowns ($2.05 million) versus 14.8 million crowns last year
* Q1 total core income 238 million crowns versus 234 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net interest income (core earnings) 161 million crowns versus 158 million crowns last year
* Q1 net income 137.0 crowns million versus 136 million crowns last year
* Says expectations for core earnings for 2015 remain in range 450 million - 525 million crowns
* Total impairment charges in 2015 are expected to show a falling trend relative to 2014
