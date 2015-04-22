Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
AprilDalet SA :
* Reported on Tuesday FY net income group share of 0.2 million euros ($215,260) versus 1.3 million euros a year ago
* FY consolidated revenues were 42.1 million euros, up 15 pct from 36.7 million euros in 2013 (+7 pct organic growth excluding 9-months revenues of AmberFin acquired in April 2014)
Source text: bit.ly/1cYzv95
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9291 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order