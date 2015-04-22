BRIEF-eHealth announces completion of strategic alternatives review
* eHealth, Inc. Announces completion of strategic alternatives review
April 22 Kas Bank NV :
* Reports Q1 profit increased to 4.8 million euros ($5.2 million) versus 3.5 million euros a year ago
* Q1 revenue increased with 15 pct to 31.6 million (Q1 2014: 27.4 million euros)
* Q1 cost levels at 25.2 million euros versus 22.7 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1Ghsiul Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bank of Commerce Holdings announces shelf registration filing