April 22 Yoc AG :

* Decides on capital increase

* To implement capital increase from authorised capital against cash contributions in amount of 253,973 new shares under exclusion of subscription rights of existing shareholders

* Within framework of private placement, all shares have been placed with current and new investors at issue price of 3.15 euros ($3) per share

* Gross issue proceeds from capital increase will come to 0.8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9279 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)