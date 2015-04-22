April 22 The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Admits to trade on main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange 406,050 series B shares and 171,300 series C shares of Izo-Blok SA as of April 24

* Shares will be traded under ticker IZB

Source text: bit.ly/1yORKav and bit.ly/1DMSU5m

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)