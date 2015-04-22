Apr 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt AS
(Sparebanken Vest)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 29,2022
Coupon 0.25 pct
Issue price 99.938
Reoffer price 99.938
Reoffer yiled 0.259 pct
Spread Minus 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps,equivalent to 34 bps
Over the 2pct January 2022,DBR
Payment Date April 29,2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, LBBW (B&D)& Natixis (DM)
Ratings Aaa(expected)(Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English Law, Norwegian law for
status of Covered Bonds
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN program
ISIN XS1225004115
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)