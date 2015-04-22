Apr 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Eurofins Scientific S.E., acting

through its French Branch

(Eurofins Scientific)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 4.875 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 4.875 pct

Payment Date April 29,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, HSBC (B&D)& SGCIB

Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange's Regulated Market

Full fees Undsiclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Luxembourg law

ISIN XS1224953882

