April 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KBC Bank NV

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 28, 2021

Coupon 0.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.678

Yield 0.179 pct

Spread Minus 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 30.20bp

Over the 2.5 pct 2021 DBR

Payment Date April 28, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, KBC, Natixis, RBS & UniCredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Brussels

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian

ISIN BE0002489640

