April 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BHP Billiton Finance Ltd

Guarantor BHP Billiton Ltd

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date April 28, 2020

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 35bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 35bp

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date October 28, 2022

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.234

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 29, 2030

Coupon 1.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.973

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date April 28, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, RBS, Santander GBM, Credit Agricole,

Societe Generale CIB & UniCredit

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

