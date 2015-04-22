April 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BHP Billiton Finance Ltd
Guarantor BHP Billiton Ltd
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date April 28, 2020
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 35bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 35bp
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date October 28, 2022
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.234
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 29, 2030
Coupon 1.50 pct
Reoffer price 99.973
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date April 28, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, RBS, Santander GBM, Credit Agricole,
Societe Generale CIB & UniCredit
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
