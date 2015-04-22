Apr 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Novalis SAS

Issue Amount 800 million euro

Maturity Date April 30,2022

Coupon 3.000 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 3.000 pct

Spread 308.1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2pct January 2022,DBR

Payment Date April 28,2015

Lead Manager(s) CACIB, HSBC & SG

Ratings Ba2(Moody's)& BB(S&P)

Listing Irish Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Irish

RegS ISIN XS1225112272

144A ISIN XS1225113833

