UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Refiles to add comma in headline)
April 23 Atea ASA :
* Q1 revenue 6.50 billion Norwegian crowns ($821.58 million) versus Reuters poll 6.32 billion crowns
* Q1 EBITDA 192.6 million crowns (Reuters poll 212 million crowns)
* Expects continued growth in IT infrastructure market, as organizations invest in new it solutions to enhance productivity
Source text for Eikon:
Link to Reuters poll:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.9116 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.