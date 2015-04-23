April 23 Automotive Components Europe SA :

* Said on Wednesday Q1 sales increased in volume terms by 11.8 percent year-on-year and reached 10.2 million parts

* The growth was mostly driven by EBCC (Poland) and dynamically surging new automotive volumes in Feramo (the Czech Republic)

* Q1 volumes of ACE's automotive segment (including new automotive sales in Feramo) grew by 14.1 percent,

* The ramp-up process of new nodular iron products in Feramo is being continued and the Czech plant's contribution in ACE Group's automotive volumes should be further increasing

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)