MOVES-AXA IM hires associate director for UK institutional sales
March 23 AXA Investment Managers, part of AXA SA , named Andrew Douglas as an associate director to its UK institutional sales team.
April 23 Logitech International Sa
* CEO says plans to boost product prices in fiscal q1 to make up for forex moves
* CEO says increases in markets outside U.S. will partly offset forex swings
* CEO says initial price increases will be around 11 to 13 percent in Europe
* Logitech CEO says exiting historic mice business for PC makers puts firm on more of a growth footing Further company coverage: (Reporting By Eric Auchard)
March 23 Conagra Brands Inc, the maker of Chef Boyardee pasta and Orville Redenbacher's popcorn, reported a 9.9 percent drop in third-quarter net sales as it cut down on unprofitable products and reduced discounts.