* CEO says plans to boost product prices in fiscal q1 to make up for forex moves

* CEO says increases in markets outside U.S. will partly offset forex swings

* CEO says initial price increases will be around 11 to 13 percent in Europe

* Logitech CEO says exiting historic mice business for PC makers puts firm on more of a growth footing