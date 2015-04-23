BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank issues 0.200 pct bond of CHF 400 million
* Has issued a 0.200 pct bond of 400 million Swiss francs ($402.45 million) (with reopening) on 22 March 2017 with a maturity of eight years
April 23 Italcementi Fabbriche Riunite Cemento SpA Bergamo :
* Said on Wednesday that its unit Essroc signed an agreement with Holcim to purchase a slag cement grinding facility in Camden, New Jersey
* As part of the transaction, Essroc will obtain Holcim cement terminal in Everett, Massachusetts
* The acquisition will be finalized after the completion of the pending Holcim and Lafarge merger, which is expected later this year
* Holcim's staff in Camden and Everett will join Essroc
