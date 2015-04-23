BRIEF-UniCredit borrows 24.4 bln euros at ECB's last TLTRO auction
* Out of total amount, Italian unit UniCredit SpA borrowed 15.5 bln euros
April 23 Futuris SA :
* Said on Wednesday it established new wholly-owned unit, Futuris Money SA, with capital of 100,000 zlotys ($26,800)
* Futuris Money SA will be providing financial services to individual clients
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Demand for Volkswagen's first euro unsecured bond issue since the emissions cheating scandal has passed €22bn and the issuer is expected to print more than €7.5bn across four tranches, according to a lead.