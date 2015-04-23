BRIEF-UniCredit borrows 24.4 bln euros at ECB's last TLTRO auction
* Out of total amount, Italian unit UniCredit SpA borrowed 15.5 bln euros
April 23 Nordic Financials ASA :
* Q1 operating loss 266,665 Norwegian crowns ($33,642) versus loss 2.5 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax loss 306,666 crowns versus loss 2.8 million crowns year ago
