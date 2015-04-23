BRIEF-Himachal Futuristic Communications to consider allotment of NCDs worth 295 mln rupees
April 23 Zinkia Entertainment SA :
* Said on Wednesday FY 2014 revenue 6.8 million euros ($7.3 million) versus 13.0 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net loss 4.0 million euros versus loss 1.0 million euros year ago
* FY negative EBITDA 2.6 million euros versus positive 1.8 million euros year ago
* Sees FY 2015 revenue 11.5 million euros
* Sees FY 2015 net profit 1.2 million euros
* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA 3.1 million euros
March 23 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 4.7 percent increase in quarterly net revenue, helped by strong demand for its digital and cloud services.