** Pace poised for biggest one-day rise in 6 yrs in heavy volume after network gear maker Arris says it will buy the set-top box maker in a $2.1 bln cash-and-stock deal

** Shares in Pace, which supplies decoders & develops technology used by pay-TV & broadband providers, jump c.33 pct to a 1-yr high in volume 7.5 times the 90-day daily avg in under an hour

** Pace shareholders will receive 1.325 pounds ($2) in cash and 0.1455 new Arris shares for each share held, or 4.265 pound per share, the companies said on Wednesday

** Arris shares closed at $30.54 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday

** Liberum analysts note that the equity component will allow Pace's shareholders to benefit from potential upside in Arris' shares, though caution there could be anti-trust issues

** Arris & Pace are the two largest suppliers of consumer premise equipment globally and are especially strong in the US (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)