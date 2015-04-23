April 23Iscool Entertainment :

* Announced on Wednesday the completion of the capital increase of 827,526 euros announced on March 30

* Says global demand for the capital increase reached 4,714,709 shares, which represents 990,088.89 euros or an oversubscription of 120 percent

* To issue of 3,940,600 new shares for a gross amount of 827,526 euros

Source text: bit.ly/1EujbZQ

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)