Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
April 23 Deutsche Bank Ag
* Deutsche Bank fined £227 million by financial Conduct Authority for libor and euribor failings and for misleading regulator
* Fine is so large because Deutsche Bank also misled regulator, which could have hampered its investigation
* Misconduct involved at least 29 Deutsche Bank individuals including managers, traders, submitters
* Deutsche Bank's misconduct in relation to euribor exemplifies how serious its failings were
* Traders at Deutsche Bank used a three pronged approach to attempt to maximise impact on euribor Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.