April 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Smiths Group plc
Guarantor Smiths Group International Holdings Limited
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date April 28, 2023
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.269
Yield 1.347 pct
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 133.2bp
over the 2023 DBR
Payment Date April 28, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, MUFG & RBC CM
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) & BBB+ (S&P)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1225626461
