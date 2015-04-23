UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 23 RCS MediaGroup Spa CEO tells reporters on the sidelines of a shareholder meeting:
* suspends exclusive talks with fund Clessidra over radio asset sale as other offers received Further company coverage: (Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.