Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nationwide Building Society

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date April 29,2022

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.254

Reoffer yield 2.367 pct

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 4pct 2022 UKT

Payment Date April 29,2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P) &

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN program

ISIN XS1225626974

