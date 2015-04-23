Books over €1.5bn for Caixa Geral de Depositos AT1 bond
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Books have passed €1.5bn for Caixa Geral de Depositos' €500m no-grow perpetual non-call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, according to a market source.
Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower JAB Holdings BV
Guarantor JAB Holding Company SARL
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date April 30,2025
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 98.7450
Reoffer price 98.7450
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date April 30,2015
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)& BBB+(S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1Z0TA4
