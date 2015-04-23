April 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Firstrand Bank Limited

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date April 30, 2020

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.617

Yield 4.336 pct

Spread 280 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 294.8bp

Over the 1.375 pct 2020 UST

Payment Date April 30, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, RMB & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1225512026

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)