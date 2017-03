April 23 De La Rue Plc

* Warren East will become new chief executive of Rolls Royce Holdings on July 2

* East told board that he intends to step down as non-executive director at company's AGM on 23 July

* East is currently chairman of audit committee and senior independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)